IU is gearing up for her highly anticipated album release! On January 29, the mood film revealed a teaser for IU's sixth mini-album, "The Winning." The album is scheduled for release on February 20 at 6 p.m. featuring IU's recent pre-release single, "Love Wins All." The teaser reveals a fresh appearance for IU, sporting a vibrant and indulgent red aesthetic, distinct from her recent collaboration with BTS V in her new album. In the teaser video, she showcases a blonde look while donning a striking red dress. 'Love Wins All' MV Out! IU and BTS' V Tell a Heartbreaking Post-Apocalyptic Love Story in This Romantic Single (Watch Video).

The Winning Teaser:

IU announces a new mini-album, 'The Winning', out February 20th.pic.twitter.com/2vhcKCaCMm — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) January 29, 2024

