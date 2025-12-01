What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

G-Dragon's MAMA 2025 Performance Sparks Discussions

The 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) concluded on November 29, 2025. 'King of K-Pop' GKwon Jiyong, aka G-Dragon, won in 3 categories, including the grand prize of Artiste of the Year. The BIGBANG leader also won the Best Dance Performance Male Solo for "TOO BAD" and was named the Best Male Artiste at the prestigious award ceremony. Despite him taking home three awards, discussions surrounding his performance at the gala flared up on social media. 2025 MAMA Awards Nominations: BTS’ J-Hope, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, TWICE and More Vie for Artiste of the Year – See Full List Inside!.

G-Dragon performed on Day 2 of the 2025 MAMA Awards at Hong Kong's Kai Tak stadium. The K-Pop legend started his performance with his iconic solo debut song "Heartbreaker" followed by the soothing track "Untitled, 2014". However, fans on social media claimed that GD's voice was barely audible. Apart from the AR, he failed to cover major portions of his songs, leaving many disappointed, given the fact that BIGBANG is uniquely popular for their lively performances and stage presence.

People who watched the show through livestreams criticised GD for not singing live and for skipping parts of the “Heartbreaker” choreography. Some viewers also pointed out that his vocals were barely audible during several moments of his 15-minute performance.

MAMA Shares Highlights From G-Dragon’s ‘Heartbreaker’ Performance

G-Dragon Reacts to His Performance

Amid widespread discussion surrounding G-Dragon's MAMA 2025 live stage, the legendary idol finally shared his reaction to it on the official social media handle of MAMA Awards. After the ceremony concluded, the Instagram account of MAMA posted a highlight of GD's performance. Reacting to all the noise online, the "Crooked" hitmaker left a single comment - a thumbs down emoji.

Here’s How GD Reacted Under MAMA’s Post

His reaction triggered various speculations online. A large section of fans felt that this was GD's way of expressing his disappointment with his own performance. Users said that GD, through his cryptic comment, acknowledged the criticism surrounding his performance circulating online. On the other hand, a few claimed that GD was targeting the production for his not-so "Bang Bang Bang" performance, as they said that the fancams had better audio. ‘King of K-Pop’ G-Dragon Honoured With Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit, BIGBANG Leader Becomes Youngest Recipient of South Korea’s Highest Cultural Award (Watch Video).

Fans React to G-Dragon’s Comment

G-Dragon Hints at BIGBANG’s MAMA Comeback in 2026?

During his acceptance speech after receiving the Artiste of the Year award from Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, G-Dragon hinted at his group BIGBANG's comeback in 2026. He said, "It's such an honour to receive this award from my eternal idol Chow Yun-fat. I am so grateful to all the VIPs. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of BIGBANG. Hopefully, I will return with my friends."

