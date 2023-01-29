Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds was so consumed by the intoxicating vibe at the Lollapalooza India on Saturday that he went shirtless during his performance. The pop-rock band which is known for hits such as "Radioactive", "Thunder", "Believer" among several others, was in Mumbai on Saturday performing at the maiden run of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza. GOT7’s Jackson Wang Arrives in Mumbai for Lollapalooza India; K-Pop Star Gets Mobbed at the Airport (Watch Viral Video).

Just before band's performance of "Whatever It Takes", Reynolds took off his t-shirt. To be honest, the biting humidity of India's financial capital also added to the gesture. Reynolds returned with more energy, this time carrying the impact of Tsunami as he drowned the packed crowd with most loved songs of the band one after the other.

Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds

Dan Reynolds ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/3soIWL2A26 — Portal Imagine Dragons (@oficialportalid) January 28, 2023

Lollapalooza India 2023

O Danilson enlouqueceu! 🗣 Dan Reynolds indo pro meio da galera no #LollapaloozaIndia! 🇮🇳🧡 📲 IG: jagdishvalecha_ pic.twitter.com/ol67SxYKPa — Portal Imagine Dragons (@oficialportalid) January 28, 2023

Imagine Dragons' performance dwarfed other performances at the venue as it was the closing act and pulled in huge crowds, at one point the Mumbai Police personnel deployed inside the venue for crowd management were left trying to hold the threads of the security fabric given the numbers swelled up with every song of Imagine Dragons. AP Dhillon Performs at Lollapalooza Music Fest in Mumbai; Fans Cheer and Sing Along As the ‘Brown Munde’ Hitmaker Performs on Stage (Watch Videos).

The audience included people of every age group from - from young adults to even senior citizens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2023 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).