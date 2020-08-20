There is no dearth of new series and films on OTT platforms during lockdown. However, there is definitely a choice of picking and dropping them according to their appeal and content. Zee5 has now announced a new movie named as 'London Confidential' which anyone would definitely 'pick' to watch. The film stars Purab Kohli, Mouni Roy and Kulraj Randhawa in the lead. London Confidential: Mouni Roy, Purab Kohli Filming for Their Upcoming Spy-Thriller in the UK.

The tagline of the film says that it is about 'The Chinese Conspiracy.' Sharing the details of the show, the official Twitter account of the platform wrote, "Breaking News: Highly trained spies are making their way to London to uncover some groundbreaking information about China’s conspiracy." Purab Kohli, Mouni Roy and Kulraj Randhawa make an appearance on the poster in intense avatars. Check it out below.

London Confidential Poster

Breaking News: Highly trained spies are making their way to London to uncover some groundbreaking information about China’s conspiracy.#LondonConfidential premieres September 18th on @ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/cFQWEVKCFz — ZEE5Premium (@ZEE5Premium) August 20, 2020

The movie written by Hussain Zaidi premiers from 18 September 2020. Hussain is an investigative journalist and a well-known author of popular work including Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Black Friday, My Name is Abu Salem and Mumbai Avengers. The trailer of the movie is much awaited! What are your thoughts on the announcement?

