Los Angeles Animated TV Creator & Reality TV Documentary Producer Kimbery Jesika Talks Business, Projects & Plain Ole George Entertainment

Kimberly Jesika (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kimberly Jesika is based out of Los Angeles Ca, where she has been working in the Entertainment industry since 1995, by way of her time being in the US Armed Forces.

She is one of the few if NOT ONLY women of colour that have successfully launched several streaming animated TV Network with original content created by her, as well as developed a Reality Documentary TV Production Company. She owns the only and first ALL BLACK ANIMATED TV NETWORK as well as Its Affiliate Animated TV Network in Spanish, celebrating the Afro Latina Community. Kimberly is from Panama City Panama and her maternal family hails from San Andreas, Colombia. Being Afro Latina is a life of its own. I don’t look like the “Italian” Or “Indian” Counterparts. I speak perfect English and when with family Spanish, which is my first language. English was learned. Think Celia Cruz, who is Afro Latina.

Kimberly has authored several books in cartoon style for children and teens.

Kimberly was recently written up in FORBES MAGAZINE 30 under for her amazing work on Children's entertainment content.

Kimberly is currently working on expanding The Black Animated TV Network to multiple outlets for distribution as well as creating and working on several new animated projects, which includes The TV Series “The League of Super Heroines”. Kimberly also works with filmmakers in the world of distribution for TV Networks, Online Streaming and Theatrical Distribution!

The League of Super Heroines (Photo Credits: File Image)

Kimberly’s current projects are with fellow Director, Producer and Childhood friend, George Samuels, who owns GS Trucking out of Springfield Mass, as well as “Plain Ole George” Entertainment Productions, which distributes, Theatrical Films, Made for TV Content, and Content Creation, Pitching and Distribution.

George Samuels is a motivational speaker for dads serving time behind bars. Dads that have lost Hope and dads that have lost their wives and family as a result of past mistakes.

George Samuels (Photo Credits: File Image)

George lost his entire family while being away. He is now rebuilding his life in a wildly humbling successful non-traditional honourable way. George’s Entertainment business “PLAIN OLE GEORGE” was inducted into Variety Magazine as a legitimate Hollywood film executive that closed his first 7 figure project as a film distribution Agent. He is now in the scriptwriting phase of his very own documentary. The “George Samuels Story”.

George shares the impact his decisions made on his family and infant son that was born on the day he was sent away. He left the hospital to get his now ex-wife something to eat and he was taken into custody leaving the hospital. Missing out on a lot of his infant and his other children’s lives. His story is one of triumph. Lessons. Healing. And giving back.

George’s motto is preventative as well as an after-effect. He shares his story with young dads and married fathers helping them make decisions that are good beforehand. As well as during and after incarceration.

George shares with dads how to create their own jobs after incarnation as many of the dads will have a tough time getting jobs due to background checks.

(Photo Credits: File Image)

Look out for George Samuels and Kimberly Jesikak in 2020 with amazing projects and clientele that are bringing their dreams to life, via George & Kimberly’s Network.