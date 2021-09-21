Salt Lake City Native Micah Willis drops his new R&B single "Forget." "Forget" is a sensational record in response to the world mainly after COVID-19 hit in late 2020. The song was created to Forget, and move on from all the rough times we went through during the pandemic. Micah explains that it's time to get out and live again. “Forget” is heavily influenced by solid R&B acts, and also brings in elements from genres like trap, soul, rap, and blues. The piano melody, trap percussions, and cinematic effects, blend perfectly together with the 808's while Micah brings in his relaxed and calm soothing therapeutic vocals.

Micah has been playing music for a very long time. Micah’s flawlessness and splendid musicianship is only because of many years of dedicated practice. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Micah began by playing the harmonica with his dad, Kenny Neal, a professional blues musician. At just eight years old, Micah became part of a children’s choir, which ultimately allowed him to experience performing in front of an actual audience. Shortly thereafter, Micah joined an after-school music program, for which he performed at venues across the country, including Carnegie Hall. Now splitting his time between Salt Lake City and L.A., Micah has grown into a highly respected singer, songwriter, musician, and actor.

Micah Willis has worked and played with musicians like Neon Trees, James Valentine (Maroon 5), Steve Smith (Journey), and Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band). Also, he has won four Downbeat Magazine awards all before graduating high school. He’s also appeared on the hit Disney TV show, Andi Mack. Influenced by everyone from Miguel and The Weeknd to Fleetwood Mac, Micah seamlessly blends elements of pop, funk, and hip-hop into his high-energy, crowd-pleasing performances. Make sure to stream "Forget" now on Micah's YouTube and Spotify.