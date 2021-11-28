Munawar Faruqui was all set to perform his show in Bengaluru on November 28. It was a charity show for late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s foundation. However, the stand-up comedian has revealed in a series of posts that the show had to be called off owing to the threat to the venue and the audience. The city police asked the Good Shepherd auditorium (where the show was supposed to be held) to tell the organisers to cancel the show. Munawar has shared that more than 600 tickets were sold for today’s show. Not just that, the comedian concludes his note saying, “I think this is The End. My name is Munawar Faruqui. And That's been my time, you guys were wonderful audience. A Good bye! Im done”.

Statement From Munawar Faruqui

Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya. Im done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE pic.twitter.com/la4xmaeQ0C — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) November 28, 2021

