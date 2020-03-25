Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's Quarantine Pic Is Cute, but Their Dog Is Stealing the Show

Natasa, Hardik Pandya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Natasa Stankovic and her cricketer fiance, Hardik Pandya, are cooped up together during the pan-India shutdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been twelve weeks since the couple got engaged. And, of course, their collective popularity has shot up. Fans love to see their pictures on social media. And they will certainly love their latest social distancing pic. The two are lying together on the bed in a very 'Fault in Our Stars' pose. Quite a well-angled click. Let us not forget that Natasa loves her fiance's photography skills.

Also, please do not fail to notice how they are a family of three already. No, we mean look carefully but they have a dog with them. His name is curly, and for us, he is certainly stealing the show from his parents. Hardik Pandya Gets Engaged to Natasa Stankovic: Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty and Other Celebs Post Congratulatory Messages for the Couple.

Check Out Natasa and Hardik's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram #stayhomestaysafe #quarantine @hardikpandya93 A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on Mar 25, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

Hardik popped the question to Natasa on a yacht at the beginning of the new year. The proposal was complete with champagne and live music and a huge rock. The two shared quite a few pictures of this intimate moment on their Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Forever yes 🥰💍❤️ @hardikpandya93 A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on Jan 1, 2020 at 4:42am PST

Earlier, Natasa and Hardik posted a video thanking the members of the medical staff who are the frontline at the time of coronavirus crisis. The expressed gratitude towards all of them by saluting them.