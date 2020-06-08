National Cancer Survivors Day 2020: Tahira Kashyap Pens A Beautiful Poem Paying An Ode To Her 'Scars'

Tahira Kashyap's Scars (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife is a celebrity in her own right. She has talked about her battle with cancer candidly and bravely enough to millions of people to look up to her. On National Cancer Survivors Day 2020, Tahira has talked about the topic. She wrote a beautiful poem and shared it on Instagram along with a picture where you can see her scars. The poem is aptly titled, 'Scar'. In the poem, she talks about how the scars due to cancer should be flaunted and not hidden.

She writes, "Hide not your scars my love, Show them, flaunt them, just like your bright smile, soothing to others eyes, And when you do that time and again giving people nowhere to run and hide, they will have to fall in love with your badge of honour, your prize."

See Tahira Kashyap's Post About Surviving Cancer Here:

"So hear me one last time, Fall in love with your self, All with dust, scar and grime. For that’s what make you, YOU Faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true," Tahira concludes.

Kalki Koechlin, Yami Gautam, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, Huma Qureshi, Guneet Monga, Sonali Bendre, Neeti Mohan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sameera Reddy, Tisca Chopra showered words of praises in the comments section.

Tahira was diagnosed with early signs of breast cancer in September, 2018 and since then has been significantly putting all her efforts to spread awareness and laud those who have been bravely battling the disease.