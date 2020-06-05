Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Don Funky Prints and Promote ‘Gender Fluidity’ With Pride (View Post)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities play a major role in changing the mindsets of many. They are the biggest influencers as fans worship their favourite stars. So, with that much power, it's the duty of these celebs to educate the masses by spreading love and equality. Well talking on the same lines, how can we forget Bollywood couple, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap who are very inspirational. The duo's thoughts are clear and it reflects in their social media posts too. Recently, the darling two promoted the message of 'gender fluidity' by going the fashion way. Wondering how? Read on. Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes His Dad With On His Birthday, Calls Him The 'World's Best Father' (View Pic).

It so happened that Tahira took to her Instagram story and uploaded a picture of herself which saw her donning Ayushmann Khurrana's printed jacket. On the pic, she wrote, “We believe in gender fluidity,” along with a heart emoji. To which her hubby shared the same story on his social media kinda giving it a nod. We laud the pair's efforts as in these tough times straight from the confines of their home, the couple is still preaching right and how. Ramayan: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wife Tahira Kashyap Quashes Rumours of Her Mother Playing the Role of Trijata in DD National’s Mythological Show (Read Tweet).

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Story Below:

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Story

After the above story, Ayushmann also shared a shirtless selfie of himself and tagged it as 'Cavemen sessions.' Meanwhile, on the work front, the ator was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and will be soon seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The said flick is up for an OTT release on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned!