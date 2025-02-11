‘Ne Zha 2’ Box Office Glory: Jioazi’s Chinese Animated Film Scripts History, Becomes First Non-Hollywood Film To Cross USD 1 Billion!

Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 was released in theatres on January 29 during the Lunar New Year holiday. Written and directed by Yang Yu, aka Jiaozi, the sequel to the 2019 film Ne Zha has been making headlines for the past week and has emerged as a blockbuster. The movie has shattered multiple box office records and became the first Chinese film to cross the USD 1 Billion mark and also becoming the highest-grossing film in the country's history. Ne Zha 2 also became the first non-Hollywood film to join the Billion-dollar club. ‘Ramayana – The Legend of Prince Rama’: Iconic Japanese-Indian Mythological Animated Film To Be Screened at the Parliament on THIS Date!.

‘Ne Zha 2’ Becomes First Non-Hollywood Film To Hit USD 1 Billion!

Helmed by Jiaozi, the animated film Ne Zha 2 hit the big screens during the Chinese New Year and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the country. Ne Zha 2 became China's most-watched film, surpassing Wolf Warrior 2 (2017). As of Sunday (February 9), the total revenue of Ne Zha 2 stands at RMB 8 Billion, which is USD 1.12 Billion. Within just eight days after its release, the movie also became China's highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the previous record set by the 2021 film The Battle at Lake Changjin (RMB 5.77 Billion).

‘Ne Zha 2’ Sets the Chinese Box Office on Fire

Chinese animated blockbuster "#NeZha2" has shattered multiple box office records, becoming the first film to cross $1 billion in a single market and the first non-#Hollywood title to join the coveted billion-dollar club. pic.twitter.com/PRfEpPftHH — Chinese Embassy in Kenya (@ChineseEmbKenya) February 11, 2025

Adapted from the tale of Nezha, a deity who defied the dragon in Chinese mythology, Ne Zha 2 has managed to captivate audiences with its breathtaking visuals and cultural resonance. Set after the events of the first film, the animated film follows the story of Nezha and his companion, Ao Bing, as they embark on their mission to battle evil and save the world. ‘Ne Zha 2’ Chinese Box Office Collection: Joseph and Mo Han’s Fantasy Adventure Earns USD 300 Million in Record-Breaking 2025 Lunar New Year Opening.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ne Zha 2’:

Ne Zha 2 is set to be released in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand next week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).