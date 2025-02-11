‘Ne Zha 2’ Box Office Glory: Jioazi’s Chinese Animated Film Scripts History, Becomes First Non-Hollywood Film To Cross USD 1 Billion!

Chinese animated film, 'Ne Zha 2' which hit the big screens during the Lunar Year festival has shattered multiple box office records. The beautifully made animated film based on Chinese mythology has become the highest grossing film in the country.

Entertainment Team Latestly| Feb 11, 2025 05:59 PM IST
A+
A-
‘Ne Zha 2’ Box Office Glory: Jioazi’s Chinese Animated Film Scripts History, Becomes First Non-Hollywood Film To Cross USD 1 Billion!
Ne Zha 2 Poster (Photo Credit: X)

Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 was released in theatres on January 29 during the Lunar New Year holiday. Written and directed by Yang Yu, aka Jiaozi, the sequel to the 2019 film Ne Zha has been making headlines for the past week and has emerged as a blockbuster. The movie has shattered multiple box office records and became the first Chinese film to cross the USD 1 Billion mark and also becoming the highest-grossing film in the country's history. Ne Zha 2 also became the first non-Hollywood film to join the Billion-dollar club. ‘Ramayana – The Legend of Prince Rama’: Iconic Japanese-Indian Mythological Animated Film To Be Screened at the Parliament on THIS Date!.

‘Ne Zha 2’ Becomes First Non-Hollywood Film To Hit USD 1 Billion!

Helmed by Jiaozi, the animated film Ne Zha 2 hit the big screens during the Chinese New Year and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the country. Ne Zha 2 became China's most-watched film, surpassing Wolf Warrior 2 (2017). As of Sunday (February 9), the total revenue of Ne Zha 2 stands at RMB 8 Billion, which is USD 1.12 Billion. Within just eight days after its release, the movie also became China's highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the previous record set by the 2021 film The Battle at Lake Changjin (RMB 5.77 Billion).

‘Ne Zha 2’ Sets the Chinese Box Office on Fire

Adapted from the tale of Nezha, a deity who defied the dragon in Chinese mythology, Ne Zha 2 has managed to captivate audiences with its breathtaking visuals and cultural resonance. Set after the events of the first film, the animated film follows the story of Nezha and his companion, Ao Bing, as they embark on their mission to battle evil and save the world. ‘Ne Zha 2’ Chinese Box Office Collection: Joseph and Mo Han’s Fantasy Adventure Earns USD 300 Million in Record-Breaking 2025 Lunar New Year Opening.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ne Zha 2’:

Ne Zha 2 is set to be released in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand next week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Chinese New Year 2025 Lunar New Year 2025 Mo Han Ne Zha 2 Ne Zha 2 BO Collection Ne Zha 2 Box Office Ne Zha 2 Movie Ne Zha 2 news Ne Zha 2 trailer Nezha
You might also like
‘Ne Zha 2’ Chinese Box Office Collection: Joseph and Mo Han’s Fantasy Adventure Earns USD 300 Million in Record-Breaking 2025 Lunar New Year Opening
Entertainment
Entertainment Team Latestly| Feb 11, 2025 05:59 PM IST
A+
A-
‘Ne Zha 2’ Box Office Glory: Jioazi’s Chinese Animated Film Scripts History, Becomes First Non-Hollywood Film To Cross USD 1 Billion!
Ne Zha 2 Poster (Photo Credit: X)

Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 was released in theatres on January 29 during the Lunar New Year holiday. Written and directed by Yang Yu, aka Jiaozi, the sequel to the 2019 film Ne Zha has been making headlines for the past week and has emerged as a blockbuster. The movie has shattered multiple box office records and became the first Chinese film to cross the USD 1 Billion mark and also becoming the highest-grossing film in the country's history. Ne Zha 2 also became the first non-Hollywood film to join the Billion-dollar club. ‘Ramayana – The Legend of Prince Rama’: Iconic Japanese-Indian Mythological Animated Film To Be Screened at the Parliament on THIS Date!.

‘Ne Zha 2’ Becomes First Non-Hollywood Film To Hit USD 1 Billion!

Helmed by Jiaozi, the animated film Ne Zha 2 hit the big screens during the Chinese New Year and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the country. Ne Zha 2 became China's most-watched film, surpassing Wolf Warrior 2 (2017). As of Sunday (February 9), the total revenue of Ne Zha 2 stands at RMB 8 Billion, which is USD 1.12 Billion. Within just eight days after its release, the movie also became China's highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing the previous record set by the 2021 film The Battle at Lake Changjin (RMB 5.77 Billion).

‘Ne Zha 2’ Sets the Chinese Box Office on Fire

Adapted from the tale of Nezha, a deity who defied the dragon in Chinese mythology, Ne Zha 2 has managed to captivate audiences with its breathtaking visuals and cultural resonance. Set after the events of the first film, the animated film follows the story of Nezha and his companion, Ao Bing, as they embark on their mission to battle evil and save the world. ‘Ne Zha 2’ Chinese Box Office Collection: Joseph and Mo Han’s Fantasy Adventure Earns USD 300 Million in Record-Breaking 2025 Lunar New Year Opening.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ne Zha 2’:

Ne Zha 2 is set to be released in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand next week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Chinese New Year 2025 Lunar New Year 2025 Mo Han Ne Zha 2 Ne Zha 2 BO Collection Ne Zha 2 Box Office Ne Zha 2 Movie Ne Zha 2 news Ne Zha 2 trailer Nezha
You might also like
‘Ne Zha 2’ Chinese Box Office Collection: Joseph and Mo Han’s Fantasy Adventure Earns USD 300 Million in Record-Breaking 2025 Lunar New Year Opening
Entertainment

‘Ne Zha 2’ Chinese Box Office Collection: Joseph and Mo Han’s Fantasy Adventure Earns USD 300 Million in Record-Breaking 2025 Lunar New Year Opening
Korean New Year 2025 Greetings and Seollal HD Images: Embrace the Spirit of Lunar New Year With These Thoughtful Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers
Festivals & Events

Korean New Year 2025 Greetings and Seollal HD Images: Embrace the Spirit of Lunar New Year With These Thoughtful Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers
Chinese New Year 2025 Messages, Gong Xi Fa Cai Images and Kung Hei Fat Choi HD Wallpapers: Share GIF Images, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate Lunar New Year
Festivals & Events

Chinese New Year 2025 Messages, Gong Xi Fa Cai Images and Kung Hei Fat Choi HD Wallpapers: Share GIF Images, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate Lunar New Year
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
Entertainment

‘Ne Zha 2’ Chinese Box Office Collection: Joseph and Mo Han’s Fantasy Adventure Earns USD 300 Million in Record-Breaking 2025 Lunar New Year Opening
Korean New Year 2025 Greetings and Seollal HD Images: Embrace the Spirit of Lunar New Year With These Thoughtful Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers
Festivals & Events

Korean New Year 2025 Greetings and Seollal HD Images: Embrace the Spirit of Lunar New Year With These Thoughtful Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers
Chinese New Year 2025 Messages, Gong Xi Fa Cai Images and Kung Hei Fat Choi HD Wallpapers: Share GIF Images, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate Lunar New Year
Festivals & Events

Chinese New Year 2025 Messages, Gong Xi Fa Cai Images and Kung Hei Fat Choi HD Wallpapers: Share GIF Images, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate Lunar New Year
Chinese New Year 2025 Images and Year of the Wood Snake HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate the Spring Festival With HNY Wishes, Messages and Greetings
Festivals & Events

Chinese New Year 2025 Images and Year of the Wood Snake HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate the Spring Festival With HNY Wishes, Messages and Greetings

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
JEE Main
50K+ searches
Jeemain
50K+ searches
Promise Day quotes
20K+ searches
UCL
20K+ searches
Champions League
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
den-exit-6635480.html" title="New Manipur CM: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Among Frontrunners for Chief Minister’s Post After N Biren Singh’s Sudden Exit" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

New Manipur CM: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Among Frontrunners for Chief Minister’s Post After N Biren Singh’s Sudden Exit

  • Legend 90 League 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch Delhi Royals vs Gujarat Samp Army Online and Live Telecast of 90-Ball Cricket Tournament Match

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    JEE Main
    50K+ searches
    Jeemain
    50K+ searches
    Promise Day quotes
    20K+ searches
    UCL
    20K+ searches
    Champions League
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel