2020 is turning out to be the saddest year for the entertainment industry. As according to the latest update, acclaimed director-cum-actor Nishikant Kamat breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on August 17, 2020. Earlier to this, reports were that Kamat was critical and has been kept on a ventilator. Known for churning Bollywood movies like Drishyam, Force, Maadari and Rocky Handsome, the filmmaker’s unique approach to cinema will surely be missed. Indeed, a gem gone too soon. Nishikant Kamat Health Update: Milap Zaveri Clarifies That Drishyam Director is Alive But Critical, After Tweeting About His Demise Earlier.

It was on July 31, 2020, when the 50-year-old director was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. He was reportedly diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. Also, as soon as the news of Kamat no more was out, celebs and favs mourned the loss of the legendary. RIP, Nishikant Kamat. Director Nishikant Kamat Gets Hospitalised in Hyderabad, Condition Critical.

Ajay Devgn:

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh:

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

For the unversed, it was in the year 2005 when director Nishikant’s debut Marathi movie Dombivali Fast made it to the silverscreen. Owing to the storyline, the film was one of the biggest hits in Marathi cinema at that time. He was also the man behind the critically acclaimed film Lai Bhaari starring Riteish Deshmukh.

Apart from direction, he has featured as an actor in the Marathi film Saatchya Aat Gharat and his 2016 directorial Rocky Handsome. However, he rose to fame in 2015 by making the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Drishyam which starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 2015. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

