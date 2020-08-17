2020 has been as grim as ever with unfortunate events happening almost daily. Back on August 11, it was reported that Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat, was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after a severe past condition of liver cirrhosis had relapsed. As per reports, Nishikant's condition was said to be terminal at the time of admission. On August 17, filmmaker Milap Zaveri tweeted about Nishikant's passing. But it appears that he was misinformed. Director Nishikant Kamat Gets Hospitalised in Hyderabad, Condition Critical.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri expressed his condolences in a tweet where he reminisced fond memories of Nishikant. Milap recalled how the late filmmaker had awarded him for a play in college. Milap, in his tweet, also revealed that Nishikant Kamat was going to direct Abhishek Bachchan's now shelved film Sanak, which he (Milap) and Mushtaq Sheikh had penned together.

However, Milap quickly rectified his error and tweeted that while Nishikant was alive, he was still critical. It appears the filmmaker had a word with someone who is by Kamat's side at the hospital.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive 🙏 https://t.co/h6D8fLA6N8 — Milap (@zmilap) August 17, 2020

He also tweeted:

Milap Zaveri's Tweet

This was his earlier tweet that now stands deleted.

Milap Zaveri's Deleted Tweet on Kamat

Riteish Deshmukh had also clarified on the death rumours, in his tweet.

Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let’s pray for him. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Nishikant had made acclaimed films like Dombivli Fast, Evano Oruvan, Madaari, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Force, Drishyam and Rocky Handsome where he even acted in a negative role. Nishikant also fulfilled his acting aspirations in Saatchya Aat Gharat, Fugay, Daddy and Bhavesh Joshi. We pray for Nishikant's quick recovery.

