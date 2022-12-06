Gwalior-based Singer and Rapper Noty Ayushman is bringing the biggest gift for the devotees of lord Hanuman and lord Ram. Yes, through Shri Hanuman Chalisa, Noty Ayushman will present the priceless gift at the feet of Lord Shri Ram. The song will be directed by Noty Ayushman and is supported by NAF production & Films.

The Hanuman Chalisa is a 40-verse devotional composition by Tulsidas in praise of Lord Hanuman, which has appealed to the people for centuries. Noty has decided to put together the Chalisa in under 1 minute. This will be a record holder rapp song as all the Hanuman Chalisa songs and rapp are above 1 -to 1.50 minutes. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Compares Ankit Gupta to Jamie Dornan's Character From Fifty Shades of Grey.

Noty has always been a devotee of Shri Hanuman Ji and had a unique vision for the power mantra and with the blessing of the lord, his dream has come true. Noty Ayushman will take the rapp song to greater heights by producing one of its kind Chalisa Rapp Song. Delnaaz Irani Slams Media Portals for Manipulating Her Statement From an Interview for 'Clicks' (View Post).

Noty, who has won the hearts of his audience also said, Hanuman Chalisa is a very powerful and magical mantra, and we are blessed to have been able to curate a new variation which will be a record-breaker song in itself and it will set the benchmark in the music industry. The upcoming Rapp song will be the first of many Hanuman Chalisa songs we will be releasing.