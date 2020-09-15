South Korean actress Oh In-hye who was reported to have been found unconscious after suffering from cardiac arrest has now been reported to be dead. The actress reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Songdo International City in Yeonsu District. As per reports, the actress was found unresponsive in the early morning on September 14 at her home. The actress passed away aged 36. Oh In-hye Found Unconscious at her Home; South Korean Actress Had Suffered a Cardiac Arrest.

Oh In-hye is known to have starred in movies like The Plan and Secret Travel and also a TV drama titled Yeonnam-dong 539 in 2018. The actress' death is still being probed including a suicide angle which was reported by several Korean media outlets.

As per reports, the South Korean star was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was taken to the emergency room although the actress didn't regain consciousness and passed away. While no details have been provided by her family, it has been reported by media outlets that a memorial service will be held on September 16. Korean Actor Cha In Ha Dies Aged 27: Fans Mourn the Loss of Surprise U Member Weeks After Another K-Pop Singer Goo Hara's Death.

Prior to her untimely death, Oh In-hye was active on social media and had even shared a few selfies on Instagram. Her last post was on September 12 where she had shared a few pictures of herself.

