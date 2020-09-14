South Korean actress Oh In-hye was found unconscious at her residence after she suffered a cardiac arrest. The actress was found at around 5:00 am according to the Incheon Yeonsu Police and the Songdo Fire Department. She was later shifted to a hospital from her Incheon residence and her condition currently is stable. The authorities said that Oh received emergency procedures, including CPR, before being sent to a nearby hospital. Korean Actor Cha In Ha Dies Aged 27: Fans Mourn the Loss of Surprise U Member Weeks After Another K-Pop Singer Goo Hara's Death.

Post her admission in the hospital, her breathing and pulse were stabilised and the police officials are currently investigating the cause of this incident. Oh In-hye was best known for her role in debut movie Sin of a Family that released in 2011. She was later seen in movies like Red Vacance Black Wedding, A Journey with Korean Masters and The Plan.

