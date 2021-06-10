There is no dearth of God when you are in India. The makers of Oh My God 2, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, will exploit exactly that, we gather. After playing Lord Krishna (Vishnu Avatar) in the much acclaimed and popular film Oh My God!, the ultimate Khiladi Kumar, we hear will play another God with much panache in the sequel. While the earlier version had Akki coming to rescue Pareesh Rawal's character, the sequel will see him play another demi-god for helping Pankaj Tripathi's character.

"The makers toyed with the idea of introducing Akshay Kumar in a new avatar. So, this time around he will be seen portraying a different God in the sequel. This film is a fresh story altogether as the think tank did not want the progression of the same plot. Various look tests have also been conducted to suit characters as per the plot," informs a source. Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi Back FICCI Social Campaign To Create Awareness on COVID-19

While Pankaj Tripathi's addition to the sequel has the audience excited, the prospect of Akshay Kumar and Tripathi's chemistry is expected to be exciting indeed. One also hears that Yami Gautam has been roped in for the sequel, but it remains to be seen if she has a romantic equation with Akshay Kumar in the film. The makers were also adamant about Yami's inclusion even though there was much buzz earlier about Mrunal Thakur bagging the said part. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna Donate 100 Oxygen Concentrators Amid the COVID-19 Crisis in India

While Oh My God concludes with the unmasking of self-styled God-Man in a courtroom drama, the sequel will have a different ending minus the earlier courtroom drama. We guess it's a relief of sorts as the audiences have already seen court room conclusions, especially involving Akshay Kumar, in films such as Jolly LLB 2 as well.

