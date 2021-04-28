India is going through the worst time ever, courtesy of the coronavirus. Amid this, Bollywood celebs are trying their best to help the ones in need. After giving a crore to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, Akshay Kumar has once again contributed and shown his generous side. This time the superstar and his wife have donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Well done!

Twinkle Khanna

