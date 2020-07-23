Famed English-Irish boyband, One Direction celebrate their 10th anniversary on July 23. The band which is also popular as 1D included members, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. In 2015, Malik took and exit from the group and currently all the members have become spearate individual artists. Ever since they disbanded, fans have been waiting with bated breaths in the hope that they come together again. On their 10th anniversary, former 1D members, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne took to Twitter to share a few words on their journey together. One Direction Fame Niall Horan Finds Love In Amelia Woolley Amid Lockdown (View Pic).

Taking to Twitter, Liam Payne wrote, "What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection." Also, Niall taking to Twitter wrote, "It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years." Harry Styles and Zayn Malik are yet to share their special posts on being a part of 1D. Check out tweets of the former One Direction members. Zayn Malik's Former Bandmate Liam Payne Congratulates Him and Gigi Hadid On Their First Child's Announcement.

Niall Horan:

It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @LiamPayne @Harry_Styles @zaynmalik @Louis_Tomlinson ❤️ #10YearsOfOneDirection — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 23, 2020

Louis Tomlinson:

Feeling pretty emotional today. 10 years!! Spent the morning watching old interviews and performances. Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my band mates. What we did together was incredible — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020

Liam Payne:

What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/0d17ggB66x — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2020

The famed band has till now released five albums which became massive hits including, All Night in 2011, 2012’s Take Me Home, Midnight Memories in the year 2013, Four from 2014, and the latest 2015’s Made in the A.M. The official handle of the band released a special video consisting of iconic moments of the band.

