Hyderabad, March 20: Social media influencer Vishnu Priya appeared at Telangana's Punjagutta Police Station on Thursday in connection with a betting apps promotion case. Accompanied by her lawyer, she appeared at Punjagutta Police Station, where a case was registered against her and several other social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps and encouraging people to be involved in illegal activities.

The police have issued notices to the YouTubers and social media influencers, directing them to appear before the investigating officer of the case and join the probe. Some of them have sought time to appear before the police while some others have declared through social media posts that henceforth they will not promote betting apps. Online Betting Case: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal Among Celebrities and Influencers Booked by Cyberabad Police for Promoting Online Betting Apps.

Vishnu Priya Appears Before Police in Betting Apps Promotion Case

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is also likely to take up an investigation based on the case booked by Hyderabad Police. The central agency suspects money laundering in the case. The case was booked on March 17 based on a complaint made by one Vinay Vangala (40), a private employee, who raised concerns over mobile apps and websites promoting gambling activities in violation of the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

The FIR was registered against Imran Khan, Harsha Sai, Tasty Teja, Kiran Goud, Vishnu Priya, Shyamala, Rithu Chowdhary, Bandaru Sheshayani Supritha, Ajay, Sunny and Sudheer. They include TV anchors and social media celebrities. They have been booked under sections 318 (4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 3, 3 (A) and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act and 66D of the Information Technology Act 2008. Hyderabad Police Launch Probe Against 11 Social Media Influencers for Allegedly Promoting Betting Apps, FIR Registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) SM Vijay Kumar said they were checking their social media accounts to see what videos they posted. The DCP said it was a fact that many youths in Telangana suffered huge losses due to online betting. Upset over the losses, some of the youth died by suicide. On March 16, Cyberabad Police booked YouTuber Harsha Sai for promoting betting apps.

Earlier, YouTuber 'Local Boy Nani' of Visakhapatnam and Bayya Sunny Yadav of Hyderabad were also booked for promoting betting apps. The police started the action after Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar launched a campaign on social media against betting apps.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who earlier served as Cyberabad Police Commissioner, has been highlighting how people following social media influencers promoting betting apps were losing huge money. The IPS officer called upon people to follow social media influencers promoting online betting apps.

