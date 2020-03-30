Panchayat Trailer Video: Jitendra Kumar's Humorous Amazon Prime Series Can Be Next On Your Binge-Watch List!

Panchayat Trailer Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Home quarantine during COVID-19 is getting a bit tolerable these days due to new releases made by OTT platforms. Amazon Prime recently treated the fans by releasing the Oscar-winner Korean drama, Parasite, so soon. Now, the digital platform has released the trailer of a brand new original series titled as Panchayat. The series has Jitendra Kumar as the lead, who was last seen in hit Bollywood flick, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar Are Spot On in a Film That Struggles to Come Out to the Viewer.

The eight-episode series about an engineering graduate who has to settle for the post of a Panchayat secretary, in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. In the trailer, we see him fiddling with the idea of moving into the village named Phullera. The young ambitious wants more from life but temporarily settles in for this job in the village. We also see actors like Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav, Biswapati Sarkar in the major roles. Check out the trailer below.

Panchayat Trailer:

The trailer definitely seems interesting, especially with Jitendra's natural performance. Will he ultimately have his 'Swades' moment by the time he leaves the village? Now that will be an interesting watch! The Amazon Prime original is written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The amazing cast and the humourous content makes it a promising watch. Not to forget, the series is created by TVF who previously created Hostel Daze & Kota Factory which turned out to be internet hits.The series will release on April 3. How did you find the trailer?