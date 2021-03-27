Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is one of the most sought after actresses in showbiz. Right from making Indian fans go gaga over her acting prowess, entering the Hollywood space to also being quite a no-nonsense star, she's just phenomenal. Recently, the actress had conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her micro-blogging site where she got all witty as well as unfiltered. During the same, one fan complaint to PC about why he was not invited to her and Nick Jonas' wedding in 2018. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spills the Beans on Her Next Bollywood Project.

And giving quite an apt reply, the actress said she doesn't know him and so he was not included in the guest list. The fan quizzed, "Why was I not invited for the wedding? I was infact in Jodhpur around that time". Priyanka replied, "I’m sorry Santosh Patnaik I guess I don’t know you so that could have been a contributing factor." She concluded her Tweet with a laughing emoji. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios, Shares The Big News On Social Media!

Check It Out:

I’m sorry @santoshpatnaik I guess I don’t know you so that could have been a contributing factor. 🤣 https://t.co/NTaKEzIoFU — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 26, 2021

Well, that's Priyanka and we love her for being sassy. Also during the same session, another fan had asked her about her next Bollywood film, to which she had confirmed that it's coming next year. This news took social media by storm.

Workwise, Priyanka is currently shooting for Citadel alongside Richard Madden. That's not it, as she also has an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, Maa Anand Sheela's biopic and Matrix 4 in her kitty. Woah. Keep slaying, girl!

