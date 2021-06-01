Waynehead is a determined rapper with national appeal. His music combines a unique style with witty lyrics, and a true passion for Hip-Hop. At first listen, it's evident that this young maverick has the power and the talent to become a household name on the Urban Music circuit.

Rap juggernaut Waynehead is one of the top independent rappers to watch in 2021. The incredibly gifted, multi-talented rhyme slinger paints portraits of his world with his music. He has honed a refreshing style that combines street tales with wisdom and food for thought.

His music conveys an element of "truth" and "realness." The magnetic rapper has an appeal that is international in scope and definition. Waynehead offers a rare blend of wild ambition, inventive videos, and creativity that's often absent in street rap.

Waynehead creates timeless music delivered with heartfelt emotion. With a passionate flow and unmatched cadence, Waynehead storms the Hip hop scene with unique vision. He sits at the helm of Bigg Dawg LLC. Although he refers to himself as the "Bigg Dawg” he makes music for the underdogs. " I was a troubled man looking for a way out. I was a nothing who turned into something, and a nobody who turned into somebody," raves the rapper.

He is no stranger to life’s hard lessons, which has taught him to be triumphant when obstacles are placed in his path. He has a natural knack for melody that separates him from most of his peers. The wordsmith is making an impact with his single and visual called "Bigger Than Bigger." The song explodes with unadulterated candor. The head boppin’, trap sounding track features Waynehead's trademark lyrical dexterity and riveting flair.