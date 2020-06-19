RIP Sachy: John Abraham Mourns the Loss of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Writer-Director (View Post)

Malayalam screenwriter and filmmaker KR Sachidanandan, who is better known as Sachy, aged 48, breathed his last on June 18, 2020 at Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur. He had been admitted to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. His last project was Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon starrer, which was written and directed by him. It was recently confirmed that this film will be remade in Hindi and John Abraham has acquired the remake rights. Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy Passes Away at 48: Nivin Pauly, Vishnu Vishal and Netizens Express Grief Over The Tragic News.

There are several celebs who have offered condolences on social media. Bollywood actor – producer John Abraham also shared a pic of Sachy and paid tribute to him. He wrote, “Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend. #RIP #Sachy”. The film industry has lost some precious gems in the past few months and Sachy was another incredible filmmaker whose contribution to the world of cinema will always be cherished. John Abraham to Remake Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon’s Malayalam Film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Bollywood.

#RIPSachy

Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend. #RIP #Sachy pic.twitter.com/VdDSE168xY — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 18, 2020

Sachy had started his venture in Mollywood by teaming up with writer Sethunath and they made their debut with the film Chocolate. The other movies for which this hit combo had teamed up include Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors and Doubles. After splitting up with Sethunath, Sachy continued to contribute independently and his works include Run Baby Run, Chettayees, and so on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).