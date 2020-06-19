Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy Passes Away at 48: Nivin Pauly, Vishnu Vishal and Netizens Express Grief Over The Tragic News (View Tweets)

Mollywood's renowned filmmaker and screenwriter KR Sachidanandan, aka Sachy, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Jubilee Mission Hospital in Thrissur, Kerala. It was on June 16 that the ace director suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the above hospital. Reports were that he was kept under critical care unit and was on a ventilator. Sachy breathed his last around 9.30 pm on Thursday. Earlier this week, he had also gone under a total hip replacement surgery at a different hospital. Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy Hospitalised Following Cardiac Arrest; Currently on Mechanical Ventilation in the Critical Care Unit.

On June 16, the hospital had revealed about the filmmaker's health. Their statement read, "He is being treated in the critical care unit with mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures. A multi-disciplinary team is involved in his care. He is presently neurologically obtunded. CT Brain is suggestive of Hypoxic brain damage." As soon as the news broke online, many celebs and fans have mourned the loss of the legendary filmmaker. Check out the tweets below: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon and Other Malayalam Film Personalities Come Forward to Support Ayyappanum Koshiyum Director Sachy.

Nivin Pauly

Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/sWy7Au3O6V — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 18, 2020

Ramesh Bala

#BREAKING : #AyyappanumKoshiyum Writer/Dir #Sachy who recently suffered a cardiac arrest, passed away in Thirussur.. Shocking news.. Condolences to his friends and family.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/76LDVgxYOT — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 18, 2020

Vishnu Vishal

Dir #Sachy 💔 #Rip Breaks my heart ... Heartfelt condolences to the family and film fraternity.. Two malayalam films that i loved the most recently ... Rest in peace..#ayyapanumkoshiyum #drivinglicense — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) June 18, 2020

Here Are A Few Fan Reactions:

RIP director sachy sir😔 pic.twitter.com/s6hrNX6XpS — Roshan Jose (@RoshanJ97695693) June 18, 2020

2020, The Real Culprit!

Great Loss!

Great loss to Malayalam Cinema #Sachy passes away. One of the most promising writer & director of malayalam industry #AyyappanumKoshiyum fame 💔 May his soul Rest in Paradise😇 pic.twitter.com/roBJHqhFey — Azza Batool (@azzabatool) June 18, 2020

Unquenchable Void!

Director Sachy's demise is a huge loss and leaves unquenchable void in Malayalam Cinema Industry. There was not doubt that the cine-lovers were yet to see much greater works from this fine writer-director.Will surely be missed.Prayers with his family.#Sachy #AyyappanumKoshiyum pic.twitter.com/yxi5479WHU — Mathew Jacob (@mathukutty98) June 18, 2020

It was in the year 2105 when Sachy made his debut as a director with Anarkali. Meanwhile, it was his last film on the celluloid Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020), which garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike. The loss is real. May his soul rest in peace. Stay tuned!

