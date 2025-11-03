Diés Iraé, Malayalam cinema’s newest horror sensation, is taking the box office by storm. Starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, the film is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam - the latter earning Mammootty his seventh Best Actor win at the Kerala State Film Awards. ‘Diés Iraé’ Movie Review: A Smartly Used Pranav Mohanlal Is Effective in Rahul Sadasivan’s Well-Crafted but Familiar Horror-Thriller.

Released in theatres on October 30 with a special night preview, Diés Iraé has opened to glowing reviews and excellent word-of-mouth. Audiences have praised Pranav’s performance, the atmospheric scares, and Sadasivan’s masterful direction. While a few critics pointed out minor screenplay issues, the film’s technical finesse and emotional undercurrent have made it one of the most talked-about Malayalam films of the year.

'Diés Iraé' - First Weekend Performance

In what has already been an exceptional year for Malayalam cinema - with multiple blockbusters and one film even becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time - Diés Iraé looks set to join the elite club. The film’s opening weekend numbers are proof of its strong reception.

Watch the Trailer of 'Diés Iraé':

According to Sacnilk, Diés Iraé grossed an impressive INR 39.7 crore worldwide and INR 16.75 crore nett in India during its first weekend. That’s a remarkable achievement for a film that arrived with relatively modest hype and no commercial songs.

The Budget and Break-Even Target of 'Diés Iraé'

Reportedly made on a budget between INR 12–24 crore, the film has crossed its break-even mark, if we consider the lower estimate. If the budget is indeed INR 24 crore, Diés Iraé would need to gross around INR 75 crore to be a major hit - a target that looks comfortably within reach given the film’s current momentum and strong audience pull. ‘Diés Iraé’ Ending Explained: Decoding Shocking Cliffhanger and How Rahul Sadasivan Expands His Horror Universe With Pranav Mohanlal’s Haunting New Film.

Top Opening Weekend Collections for Malayalam Cinema (2025)

The film has also secured its spot among the top five opening weekend earners for Malayalam cinema in 2025, joining an impressive list of heavyweights:

1. L2: Empuraan - INR 174 crore

2. Thudarum - INR 69.5 crore

3. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra - INR 65 crore

4. Diés Iraé - INR 39.6 crore

5. Hridayapoorvam - INR 34 crore

With its smart storytelling, haunting visuals, and powerful performances, Diés Iraé not only reinforces Rahul Sadasivan’s reputation as one of the finest genre directors in Indian cinema today but also marks Pranav Mohanlal’s strongest outing yet.

If its current trajectory continues, Diés Iraé could well emerge as one of the defining horror hits of not just Malayalam cinema, but also in Indian cinema.

