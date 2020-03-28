Sandhya Mridul Birthday: From Swabhimaan to Angry Indian Goddesses, 5 Best Roles of the Actress That Prove Her Versatility!

Sandhya Mridul (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian actress, Sandhya Mridul, who is best known for her roles on television shows like Swabhimaan, Banegi Apni Baat to movies like Page 3, Saathiya and more celebrates her birthday on March 28. The most interesting part about the actress is that she ditched the typical role of a heroine in movies and carved a niche for herself. She’s that bold woman who never wanted to dance around heroes and tress and be just a glam doll in Hindi films. On and all, she’s a feisty woman whose work over the years speaks volumes and that’s the reason she’s one of the versatile gems we have in the fraternity right now. Mentalhood Trailer: Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul Show How Being A Mother Is The Toughest Job Ever (Watch Video).

On the occasion of her birthday, we thought of lauding the actress who proves nothing is impossible if one follows his/her dream. From TV to later foraying into movies, here are top 5 roles (according to us) of Mridul which we think are bold and needs a mention. Sandhya Mridul Shares a Chilling Experience of Alleged Sexual Misconduct by Alok Nath.

Swabhimaan (1995)

Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, Swabhimaan was a landmark show on TV. This was Sandhya’s debut into the small screen which initially got her noticed and later got roles in serials like Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish and Hu Ba Hu.

Saathiya (2002)

She made her breakthrough entry into Bollywood with commercially and critically loved Yash Raj Film, Saathiya. The movie starred Vivek Oberoi and Ranj Mukerji as leads wherein Mridul’s superb supporting act got her name and fame.

View this post on Instagram Sun. Everything. ☀️ 🙏 A post shared by Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) on Mar 3, 2020 at 9:01pm PST

Page 3 (2005)

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Page 3 showed the true reality of the showbiz. Sandhya’s role (Pearl Sequeira) as an air hostess who aims to marry a rich man so that she can have a lavish, exciting lifestyle won hearts.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd (2007)

As the name suggests, the film sees the casts on a honeymoon to Goa where Sandhya played the role of a closeted homosexual’s wife, and she literally nailed in each frame.

Angry Indian Goddesses (2015)

The birthday girl in this fire-y film plays the role of CEO, Suranjana. This one tells the story of eight women fighting against misogyny in their different worlds. Mridul did justice to her kick-ass role in this one.

That’s it! While there are a few more films in which the actress’s acting prowess was brilliant, but after filtering through, the above ones are our favourites. Sandhya was last seen in ALT Balaji’s web-series, Mentalhood. Stay tuned.