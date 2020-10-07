Haryanvi singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary is a happy mom now! Yes, the singing sensation revealed the good news through a facebook Live session. She and her husband Veer Sahu welcomed a baby boy. Her fans are elated with the news. Now, as we know the latest norm, the industry beauties love to flaunt their baby bumps stylishly. However, Sapna surprisingly refrained from doing that. Indeed, her pregnancy was a lowkey affair. Sapna Choudhary Welcomes a Baby Boy With Husband Veer Sahu.

The actress-dancer has been active on social media but she chose to keep it light during her period of pregnancy. Her Instagram posts hardly have any posts related to her motherhood. In fact, she has posted some of the most fashionable pictures of hers time to time. Here are some of those!

Delicate and Delightful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on Feb 20, 2020 at 4:44am PST

Mask It Like Sapna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:46am PDT

Blue Magic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on Dec 14, 2019 at 1:57am PST

Powerful In Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on Feb 29, 2020 at 5:21am PST

Beautiful Bride Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on May 17, 2020 at 4:28am PDT

Speaking of pictures, obviously everyone's waiting for the first glimpse of the baby. Since Sapna is not much keen on ruining her privacy, fans might have to wait a bit longer to see the first snap of her son. Stay tuned for more updates.

