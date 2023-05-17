The newly-appointed US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his home Mannat in Mumbai. Garcetti took to Twitter, where he shared a string of pictures from his visit, which also features SRK, his wife Gauri and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Shah Rukh Khan hosts US Ambassador Eric Garcetti at Mannat; Latter jokes ‘Is It Time For My Bollywood Debut?’

He captioned the image: "Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia." Shah Rukh Khan to Exit Don 3? Farhan Akhtar to Reboot Don Franchise With New Actor – Reports.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Is it time for my Bollywood debut? 😉 Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. #AmbExploresIndia pic.twitter.com/SLRQyhhn8C — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 16, 2023

On the acting front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in the blockbuster Pathaan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. He is now gearing up for his next titled Jawan, by Atlee. The film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.

