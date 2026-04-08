On the occasion of his 44th birthday, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun and blockbuster director Atlee have officially announced the title of their highly anticipated collaboration. Previously known by the working title AA22xA6, the film is officially titled Raaka. The announcement was accompanied by a striking first-look poster that reveals a dramatic physical transformation for the "Icon Star," signalling a shift toward a darker, more intense cinematic world. ‘AA22xA6’: Is Allu Arjun-Atlee’s Sci-Fi Actioner Titled ‘Wildfire’? Here’s What We Know.

AA22xA6 Titled ‘Raaka’

The title reveal follows months of speculation regarding the first-ever pairing of Allu Arjun and Atlee, the director behind the global hit Jawan. The title Raaka, a name often associated with the full moon or primal strength in various linguistic contexts, was unveiled by Sun Pictures at 11:00 AM on Wednesday.

Allu Arjun, Atlee’s Upcoming Film Titled ‘Raaka’

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Production sources describe the project as a high-octane action saga that blends fiction with a "parallel universe" concept. The film is expected to be a massive pan-Indian release, dubbed in seven languages, including Arabic and Bengali, targeting a global audience.

Allu Arjun’s Intense First Look and Character Transformation

The first-look poster has immediately gone viral for its haunting aesthetic. It features a close-up of Allu Arjun sporting a completely shaved head and kohl-rimmed eyes, creating a look that is a sharp departure from his recent appearance in Pushpa.

A significant detail in the visual is a mysterious, furry animal paw with sharp claws partially obscuring the actor’s face. This imagery, combined with Viking-style markings on his forehead, has led fans to speculate that the film may involve supernatural or primal themes. The tagline "Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits" further reinforces the film’s ambitious scale.

More About ‘Raaka’

While plot details remain closely guarded, the production has confirmed a powerhouse cast. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will play the female lead, marking her first collaboration with both Allu Arjun and Atlee.

The film's technical crew includes music by rising composer Sai Abhyankkar, production by Sun Pictures, led by Kalanithi Maran and the VFX team, which reportedly includes international supervisors who have previously worked on major Hollywood franchises like Iron Man 2 and Transformers.

‘Raaka’ Release Timeline

The collaboration is a significant milestone for both the actor and the director. For Allu Arjun, this marks his 22nd film, while it is Atlee's 6th directorial venture. The project has been in development for over a year, with the team reportedly travelling to Los Angeles for extensive pre-visualisation and VFX planning. Anushka Sharma NOT a Part of Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Upcoming Film ‘AA 23’ (EXCLUSIVE).

Raaka is currently slated for a Summer 2027 release. Given the combined track records of the lead star and director, the film is already being projected as one of the most expensive and visually ambitious projects in Indian cinema.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).