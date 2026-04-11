The anticipated sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer has become a focal point of industry speculation following reports of a major casting shift. Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who is currently in the pre-production phase of Jailer 2, is reportedly looking to secure a high-profile star for a pivotal cameo role. While earlier rumours suggested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was in talks for the part, new reports indicate that the production has shifted its focus toward Telugu superstar and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. ‘Jailer 2’: Did Shah Rukh Khan Decline Cameo Role in Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar’s Upcoming Action Drama? Here’s What We Know.

Pawan Kalyan's ‘Jailer 2’ Rumours Go Viral

Speculation regarding Pawan Kalyan’s involvement gained significant traction following a report by the Tamil film industry outlet Valai Pechu. According to the report, the production team is keen on casting Kalyan to play a powerful character that would appear in a crucial segment of the film.

If finalised, this would mark the first on-screen collaboration between Rajinikanth and Pawan Kalyan. The news has sparked widespread interest across social media, as both actors command massive fan bases in South India. However, neither Sun Pictures nor the actors' representatives have officially confirmed the casting.

The Shift from Shah Rukh Khan

Prior to the current rumours involving Pawan Kalyan, industry insiders had heavily linked Shah Rukh Khan to the project. The logic behind the initial rumour was to provide Jailer 2 with a pan-Indian appeal, similar to how the first instalment featured cameos from Malayalam veteran Mohanlal and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar.

While the reasons for the alleged shift remain speculative, analysts suggest that Pawan Kalyan’s current political stature and immense popularity in the Telugu states make him a strategic choice for the sequel's regional market expansion.

‘Jailer 2’ Background and Production Status

The original Jailer, released in August 2023, was a massive commercial success, grossing over INR 600 crore worldwide. The film followed the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer who enters a violent conflict to protect his family.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar is reportedly working on a script that maintains the high-stakes action of the original while expanding the lore of the protagonist's past. According to Valai Pechu, the sequel may be titled Hukum, titled after the popular song from the first film’s soundtrack.

Potential Scheduling Conflicts for Pawan Kalyan

While the prospect of a Rajinikanth-Pawan Kalyan collaboration has excited audiences, logistics remains a significant hurdle. Pawan Kalyan currently balances an intensive political career with his film commitments. ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela’s Telugu Entertainer Online After Its Theatrical Run.

Finding a window for the Jailer 2 shoot will require a precise schedule. For now, the project remains in the development stage, with further official casting announcements expected once the script is finalised and filming dates are locked.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).