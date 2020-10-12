The first teaser of Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu intrigued the audience. Now, on lead actress Akshara Haasan's birthday, the trailer has been released online. It intrigues us even more, without giving us satisfying answers about the questions raised in the first footage. That's a good thing. Who wants to watch a film where everything is given away in the trailer itself. The Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu trailer is one of the rare ones in the current times. Akshara Haasan Birthday: From Flirty to Sexy, Times When the South Diva Delighted With Her Millennial Style (View Pics).

There is not much to talk about the plot since we don't learn about it in the trailer. What we do learn is that Akshara plays Pavithra, a simple character who is about to embark on an explosive journey. She seems to be on the cusp of doing something that the society frowns upon. Is she running away with a girl? Is she adopting a kid to raise a single mother? Or is she getting a modern makeover and gonna start wearing mini shorts? Possibilities are endless.

Akshara looks beautiful. We don't get to hear her talk in the trailer, but her eyes speak volumes. Usha Uthup also stars in the film, so that's an added delight. Shruti Haasan Joins Sister Akshara and Chiyaan Vikram in Don't Breathe Remake?

Watch The Trailer For Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu Here:

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu (The Myth Of The Good Girl) is a coming of age dramedy that revolves around a quintessential good girl from a conservative family who struggles to strike a balance between societal expectations and personal desires." Exciting. Let us see what Akshara has in stores for us.

Also, we are still waiting for an update on the Don't Breathe remake that Akshara stars in alongside Vikram. Rumour has it that Shruti Haasan will also star in the film, produced by Kamal Haasan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).