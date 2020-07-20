Arnab Goswami's TV debates are one-note and always have him talking more than the panelists he invites on the show. They are rather amusing than being informative or inspirational. A similar debate was held yesterday on Kangana Ranaut and her war against many in Bollywood. Like we mentioned above how amusing his debates are, people who watched it just couldn't get over South Indian actress Kasturi Shankar on it. While Arnab ranted or lectured everyone, she was seen eating food. Quickly she became viral on social media with people aspiring to have the kind of confidence she exhibited during the debate. Well, finally the lady has reacted to all the reactions and blamed it on herself for not signing off from Skype. Swara Bhaskar Won’t Let Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade Actress’ Comment Get To Her, Calls Manikarnika Actress ‘Gorgeous, Generous And Great’

Kasturi replied to a tweet where a user has complimented her for the confidence she had to eat during a live debate. Among other things, she mentioned how she knew Goswami wouldn't let her talk anyway.

Lol. Nothing to do with confidence. I spent 60 minutes watching Arnab in hypermode, He wasnt gonna let me talk anyways, so I left and grabbed lunch. but forgot to sign off skype. Apologies to everyone for the mess up ! No offence or disrespect intended! — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 19, 2020

We would say it was a good decision. It's like Netflix and chill, only, in this case, it was Arnab and no chill!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).