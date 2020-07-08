As theatre chains across the world are still struggling to get back on track and start with their smooth functioning, multiplexes in Malaysia have been green-lighted to start working. While countries like New Zealand, Australia, Dubai, Malaysia, France, Germany and Fiji were able to control the spread of novel coronavirus, they have decided to re-open their multiplexes with a re-release of many older movies. After Golmaal Again in NZ and Simmba in Fiji, Ajith's Viswasam and Jayam Ravi's Comali will re-release in Malaysia on July 9.

Lotus Five Star (LFS) cinema screens across Malaysia took to their Twitter account to announce their decision to re-release some of the old South superhits. They have organised a free screening of Viswasam and Comali as they begin resume operations on July 9 after coronavirus lockdown. The official Twitter handle of Lotus Five Star wrote, "Here's #LotusFiveStar reopening movies with FREE Screening as we welcome you all back to our #LFSCinemas. Once again Thala #Ajith's Viswasam and #JayamRavi's Comali going to entertain all of us again (sic)." Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe Was Originally Written for Ajith, Claim Viswasam Star Fans.

Check Out their Tweet

Ajith and Jayam Ravi's Malaysian fans are certainly in for a big treat. Viswasam was among the top grosser of 2019 while Comali received good response from the viewers. Coming to other regional releases, Vijay's Bigil and Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal were re-released in Germany and Dubai respectively.

