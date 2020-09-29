South superstar Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy celebrates her birthday on September 29 and ever since morning, fans of the actor have been pouring in warm wishes for her. Twitterati had been trending Sneha Reddy since morning and finally, we have also got some glimpses of her birthday celebrations after Allu Arjun took to social media to share a few pictures. To wish his wife on her birthday, Allu Arjun shared a beautiful note dedicated to her and it is sure to make you go all 'aww' about it. Allu Arjun – Sneha Reddy’s Pics from Niharika Konidela’s Engagement Ceremony Go Viral! Fans Go Wow after Looking at the Tollywood Couple’s Stylish Avatars.

Along with a gorgeous picture of Sneha Reddy's cake cutting ceremony on her birthday, Allu Arjun also shared an adorable l note for Sneha. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you. Happy birthday, cutieeee..." The pictures show Sneha cutting three cakes while a few of their close ones were in attendance for the bash. Sneha was seen looking gorgeous ina floral print dress whereas Allu Arjun was dressed in all black.

Check Out the Picture Here:

The post received a lot of love from Allu Arjun's fans who couldn't get enough of the couple and were all hearts for the actor's sweet words as he wished his wife. Allu Arjun Mourns The Death Of Pawan Kalyan’s Fans, Actor To Donate Rs 2 Lakh Each To The Families Of The Deceased.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa which stars him alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film's first look was unveiled on the actor's birthday in April and we can't wait for another announcement soon.

