Pawan Kalyan has turned a year older and his fans always look forward to this special day. Ahead of the Power Star’s birthday, a few youngsters were putting up his banner at the Shantipuram area in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. While the banner was being raised, its iron railing came in contact with a live wire leading to electrocution of three individuals. The three fans of Pawan Kalyan lost their lives, while three others were left injured. Allu Arjun, Thaman S, Ram Charan, Team Vakeel Saab and PSPK27, and many others have offered condolences to the families of the deceased. Three Fans Of Pawan Kalyan Die Of Electrocution In Andhra Pradesh, Team Vakeel Saab Express Condolences To Families Of The Deceased (View Post).

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has not only mourned the demise of the three supporters of Pawan Kalyan, but he has also decided to extend financial support to the families of the deceased. Allu Arjun shared a post that read, “I am very saddened by the demise of Pawan Kalyan garu’s fans yesterday in an unfortunate accident. My deepest condolences to their families and dear ones. I would like to extend my support by donating an amount of Rs 2 lakh each to their families. I heartfully appreciate all fans and people who have been volunteering and extending their support.” Ram Charan has also decided to donate Rs 2.5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. Andhra Pradesh: 3 Electrocuted to Death While Erecting Pawan Kalyan's Poster in Chittoor.

My Deep condolences . pic.twitter.com/3EN4Tri4za — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2020

Today, Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 49th birthday and in his honour these youngsters were erecting the banner. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the three youngsters who lost their lives.

