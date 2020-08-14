The ‘Mega Cousins’ and other family members had come together last evening for the engagement ceremony of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. It was a low-key event that took place in the presence of family members and close friends in Hyderabad. Fans were definitely happy to see the entire family together for this event. But there’s one thing about which fans can’t keep calm, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy’s stylish avatars. Tollywood’s power couple made a classy appearance at Niharika’s engagement ceremony. Niharika Konidela - Chaitanya Engagement Pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Attend the Ceremony.

Allu Arjun looked dapper in an all-black formal avatar. But what caught fans’ attention is his new hairstyle that was a bit curled-up. Many even wondered if one could see something similar hairstyle in his upcoming flick Pushpa. When his first look from Pushpa had released, we got to see him in a rugged avatar in which he had sported a messy hair look that was loosely curled. While the superstar looked stylish in an all-black look from tip to toe, Allu Sneha Reddy, on the other hand, sparkled like never before in a traditional outfit in a subtle shade. She was seen opting for a pair of palazzo pants along with a salwar. Not to miss, the stunning glitter work on her attire. There are numerous pics and videos of this power couple doing rounds on the internet, let’s take a look at them. Allu Arjun to Take a Pay Cut for Pushpa?

The stylish man in black 🖤🖤🖤 Here HD pics ❤️#AlluArjun #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/Kt4PERqqgE — dasu boi bunny cult ™🔥 (@dasuboi18) August 14, 2020

Attraction of the Night 😍😍😍 Bunny AnnA ❣️❣️❣️ Sneha Vadhinna ❣️❣️❣️ Naku Manchigaaa Happy mood change ayindhi 🥰🥰🥰#Pushpa #AA21 #AlluArjunTrendOnAug29th pic.twitter.com/v9CGescoIV — Me Nithin AA devotee (@NithinDhoni7) August 13, 2020

Class kavala 😄 Mass kavala 😎 Nuv ala ante ala #Pushpa osthadu. kastha mellaga osthadu. kani box office gulla chesi pothadu. @alluarjun || #AllrounderArjun pic.twitter.com/bBrFA5OWsx — TOP LESI PODDI (@TopLesiPoddi) August 14, 2020

Allu Arjun congratulated his cousin sister Niharika Konidela and her fiancé Chaitanya JV by sharing a lovely post on Instagram. He wrote, “Congratulations to my baby sister @niharikakonidela and my new brother in law @chaitanya_jv on their engagement. Wishing you guys all the happiness in the world in days to come.”

