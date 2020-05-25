Article 15 Tamil Remake: Udhayanidhi Stalin Roped In to Play Ayushmann Khurrana’s Role?

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ayushmann Khurran in Article 15 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role had released on June 28, 2019. Two months after its theatrical release, rumours have been doing rounds that this Anubhav Sinha directorial would be remade in Tamil and the project will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The popular producer had made his debut in Kollywood by producing Thala Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai. However, there have been no official announcement made on it yet. But the latest buzz is, Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin, would be roped in to play Ayushmann Khurrana’s role in Article 15 Tamil remake. Boney Kapoor to Remake Badhaai Ho and Article 15 in Tamil Following Success of Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai?

Article 15 would not be the first film of Ayushmann Khurrana to be remade in Tamil. His debut film Vicky Donor was remade in Telugu as Naruda Donoruda and in Tamil as Dharala Prabhu. His other films that are set to be remade in south languages are Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho. Talking about Article 15 Tamil remake’s lead hero and the director, a source revealed to India Today, “Boney Kapoor was in talks with Udhayanidhi Stalin for the Tamil remake. The duo zeroed in on director Arunraja Kamaraj to helm the remake. The pre-production work will begin soon.” But we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to confirm these details. Thala Ajith’s Next to Be the Tamil Remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15?

Watch The Trailer Of Article 15 Below:

Ayushmann Khurrana on his films being remade, told Mid-Day, “It is overwhelming to know that so many of my films are being remade.” Reports are rife that an official announcement on Article 15 Tamil remake will be made after the lockdown is lifted. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.