Arya Stuns His Fans By Flaunting His Chiselled Look for Pa Ranjith’s Next (View Pic)
Arya's look in Pa Ranjith’s Next (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Arya, who will be seen playing a boxer in Pa. Ranjith's upcoming Tamil film, has stunned fans with his ripped look. Arya took to twitter on Thursday to share his look in the film. His unbelievably chiselled body has left many in awe of his fitness transformation. Going by the pictures, Arya has shed a lot of weight to get ripped. He will be seen playing a boxer from North Chennai in the movie. Manju Warrier Reacts to Working with Rajinikanth in his Next – Here’s What She Has to Say.

The yet-untitled project, which is expected to go on the floors very soon, will mark Arya's maiden collaboration with Pa. Ranjith, best known for helming films such as "Kabali" and "Kaala". Arya was last seen on screen in "Magamuni", in which he played dual roles. The film, directed by Santhakumar, saw him play a hitman as well as a pious teacher practicing Brahmacharya. Naga Chaitanya to Romance Rashmika Mandanna in Parasuram’s Next?

Santhakumar returned to direction after eight years with "Magamuni", which also featured Mahima Nambiar and Induja in crucial roles. Meanwhile, Arya currently awaits the release of children's film "Teddy", which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa as the leading lady.