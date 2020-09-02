Coronavirus has certainly moved more projects for digital release. It has been a good time for web-shows and OTT releases considering the theatres have remained shut for over five months now. Several South projects are also heading for an OTT release now and one of them is the highly-anticipated Telugu film V starring Sudheer Babu, Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. A new song from the Telugu film has now been released and "Baby Touch Me Now." The song has been composed by Amit Trivedi and is an out and out party number. V: Know the Reason Why Nani and Sudheer Babu’s Upcoming Telugu Film Is Titled So.

The music video of the song features Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas hitting the dance floor as the duo pull off some killer moves. "Baby Touch Me Now" has been sung by Sharvi Yadav and has lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth. The song shows Nivetha Thomas pulling off some killer moves as she takes to the dance floor. The club song portrays a good chemistry between Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas and after the romantic number "Vastuna". V Trailer: Nani and Sudheer Babu’s Upcoming Telugu Film Is A Power-Packed Action Entertainer (Watch Video).

Check Out the New Song Here:

V is a special film, particularly for Nani fans given that it is his 25th film and also that it features him in the role of an antagonist for the first time. The film revolves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

