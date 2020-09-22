Unni Mukundan, who was last seen in the Malayalam film Mamangam, has turned a year older on September 22. The actor who celebrates his 33rd birthday today, will next be seen in Vysakh’s mass entertainer, Bruce Lee. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has not only extended birthday wishes to the actor, but he also released the upcoming film’s motion poster and it is an electrifying one. Mamangam Movie Review: Mammootty, Unni Mukundan’s Visually Impressive Period Drama Loses Its Battle to Unfocused Writing.

Unni Mukundan can be seen in a rugged avatar, flaunting his well-built body. Talking about the lead actor writer Udaykrishna told TOI, “Unni will be training for martial arts for the movie. He will begin his training soon and only when he’s done with it, we will start the pre-production. Being an action film, it’s a physically gruelling role.” While sharing the motion poster of Bruce Lee, Mohanlal captioned it as, “Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd,Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday.”

Bruce Lee Motion Poster

Presenting the motion poster of #BruceLee, starring Unni Mukundan, directed by Vysakh, written by Udaykrishna, DOP by Shajikumar, produced by #UMF Pvt Ltd,Best wishes to the entire team & wishing @Iamunnimukundan a happy birthday Watch - https://t.co/xjXghSk6bz — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 22, 2020

The motion poster itself shows that Bruce Lee will be an high-octane action flick. The film will be produced under the banner of Unni Mukundan Films and the team has also confirmed that this movie will release in theatres. Bruce Lee will be shot completely in Kerala and it will go on floors in 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).