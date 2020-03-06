Chakra: Vishal and Shraddha Srinath Film Is Gearing for a May 1 Release

Stills of Vishal and Shraddha Srinath from Chakra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tamil star Vishal's first release of 2020 is going to be ''Chakra'', which will hit screens on May 1. Directed by MS Anandan, ''Chakra'' also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra. The pictures from the film were released recently, and it seemed to show Vishal and Shraddha in intense avatars. The pictures taken in a police station suggest that they will be playing sincere individuals, who are on a mission to unlock a mystery. It is said to be a cyber-crime thriller. In November 2019, the title and the first look posters were released by filmmaker Gautham Menon on his social media handle. Chakra: Here Are Few Unmissable Stills of Vishal and Shraddha Srinath from Their Upcoming Film! (View Pics)

Speaking to Times Of India, director Anandan shared how he pitched the film to Vishal "I was so nervous the night before meeting him. It was a big opportunity for me, and I didn't want to waste it. But the way Vishal treated me boosted my confidence. He quietly listened to the whole story, and didn't even take a coffee break in between''. He said, 'The story is good and the characterizations are strong. Don't change anything for me.' He believes in script and doesn't believe in promoting the hero and downgrading the villain. I think both of them have to be equally strong if the face-off sequences have to come out well." Chakra First Look: Vishal’s Next Looks like An Action-Packed Flick, Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath Are the Leading Actresses.

Shraddha Srinath said ''When I shot my opening sequence, I was so nervous. I thought it would look unnatural for me to do stunts. I was wondering if I was even physically fit to do it. But Anbariv masters were so good. I've seen the edited scene, and I'm so excited to see the film for my own action sequence!'' The team had completed a schedule in Coimbatore then in Chennai. ''Chakra'' is said to have Vishal playing the role of an army officer. The music of the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Balasubramaniem. Produced by Vishal, under his banner Vishaal Film Factory, the film also has Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in important roles.