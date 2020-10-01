If you happen to be a fan of South star Nithiin then it's time to rejoice. Why you may ask? As the name and pre-look of his upcoming film are finally out. This one stars actress Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier and is titled as Check. Helmed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, the movie's first glimpse looks intriguing. If taken a closer look at the photo, there is a lot going in it and that is what in a way tells the story of Check. In the pic, we see Nithiin hand-cuffed amid a game of chess. That's not it, as we also see barbed wire in the poster. Dark!! Rang De Makers Wish Nithiin 'Happy Married Life' By Dropping a Teaser Of His Upcoming Film With Keerthy Suresh (Watch Video).

Actor Nithiin shared the poster on social media and wrote, "Soo its time to say CHECK with yeleti sir." Fans have been waiting for this announcement from quite some time and well the cat is finally out of the bag. Nithiin and filmmaker Chandra had collaborated for a project last year in June and now in 2020 we finally get to see an outcome. MM Keeravani will be composing the music. Nithiin Reddy and Shalini Kandukari Are Engaged! Couple Shares Beautiful Pictures of Ceremony on Instagram.

Check Out The Post Below:

Soo its time to say CHECK with yeleti sir #CHECK pic.twitter.com/wTX5Yedu1b — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) October 1, 2020

Reportedly, it's Rakul who will play the female lead whereas the wink girl Priya is said to be the second lead. Considering the coronavirus situation, the shooting of the flick should commence anytime in the coming months. Coming to Nithiin, he also has other projects namely Rang De and Telugu remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun. Stay tuned!

