Haarika Actor Nithiin, who is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad, received a wedding gift from the makers of his upcoming film Rang De. Makers wished the actor on his marriage by releasing a new teaser of the film. The film starring Nithiin along with Keerthy Suresh is a romantic drama and we can't wait to see a trailer of the film soon. Nithiin took to Twitter to share the newly released teaser of the film and also thanked his team for the special treat. Rang De Motion Poster: Keerthy Suresh Wishes Nithiin a Quarantine Birthday, and Gives Him the Perfect Gift (Watch Video).

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Thank you very much team #RangDe for making this day, My fans and friends,Here's a fun teaser from our film with love to you extra special." Nithiin's co-star Keerthy Suresh also shared the teaser and congratulated him saying, "Here is your gift from team Rang De." The teaser shows In the teaser, we see Keerthy Suresh is in love with Nithiin while the actor refuses to have any feelings for her at all but their parents get the two married. The teaser further also shows him doing household chores like washing utensils. In the end, makers congratulate Nithiin with a picture of his and Shalini's engagement. Nithiin to Star in Andhadhun Telugu Remake! View Pics from the Untitled Project’s Puja Cermony in Hyderabad.

Check Out the Teaser Here:

Directed by Venky Atluri, Rang De is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. The film is slated for a Sankranthi release and the makers are hoping it will get a theatrical release.

