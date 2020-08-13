Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. The actor recently announced across social media platforms that he would be taking a short break from work for medical treatment. The actor has even thanked fans and near and dear ones for their prayers and good wishes and has also urged not to speculate anything over his health. Ever since news about Sanajy Dutt’s health has been splashed across the internet, all are praying for his speedy recovery. Megastar Chiranjeevi has also wished good health for the actor. Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage Four Lung Cancer, Arshad Warsi Believes ‘He Will Emerge Triumphant’.

South superstar Chiranjeevi shared a tweet for Sanjay Dutt wishing him good health. He shared a pic in which the two actors are seen hugging each other and wrote, “Dearest @duttsanjay bhai, pained to know you are confronted with this health situation.But you are a fighter & have vanquished many crises over the years. Have no doubts you will come out of this with flying colors too.All our love and prayers for your speedy recovery.” Chiranjeevi had reprised Dutt’s role in the Telugu remakes of the latter’s Hindi films Munna Bhai MBBS and also Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Pay a Visit to Sanjay Dutt Following His Lung Cancer Diagnosis (View Pics).

Chiranjeevi’s Post For Sanjay Dutt

Dearest @duttsanjay bhai , pained to know you are confronted with this health situation.But you are a fighter & have vanquished many crises over the years. Have no doubts you will come out of this with flying colors too.All our love and prayers for your speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/uMTf3sN5R3 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 12, 2020

On August 8, Sanjay Dutt was rushed to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after he complained of breathlessness. On the same evening it was confirmed that the actor has tested negative for COVID-19 and was kept under observation for further medical checkup in order to know why his oxygen level dropped. Two days later it was confirmed that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

