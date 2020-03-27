Coronavirus Pandemic: Here’s How ‘Classmates’ Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Jayasurya and Indrajith Sukumaran Are Chilling During Quarantine Period (View Pic)

‘Classmates’ Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Jayasurya and Indrajith Sukumaran (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Jayasurya and Indrajith Sukumaran are Classmates, but not literally. These fabulous featured together in the Malayalam movie titled Classmates. Directed by Lal Jose, the film revolved around the college students, batch of 1991. After a long time, when these batch-mates reunite for a class reunion, on that night one of the friends almost gets killed and goes into a coma. The story is further narrated in flashback. The four ‘Classmates’ reunited again in 2020, but this time it is through video conferencing. Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan and Nazriya Nazim – Fahadh Faasil Attempt the Gesture Challenge on TikTok During Quarantine, and They’re Clearly Enjoying It! Watch Video.

Due to coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed in several regions of the world, including India, citizens are staying at home. Individuals are requested to not step out in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Narain, Jayasurya and Indrajith Sukumaran, who are in self-isolation, did a video conferencing and Indrajith even shared a grab of it on Facebook. The four actors are seen all smiles amid this lockdown phase. It’s just the happiness to interact with each other, and that makes us happy as well, to see the four back together. While sharing the pic, Indrajith captioned it as, “Self Isolation Days.. #Classmates on video conferencing!” KGF Actor Yash and His Baby Girl Arya’s Cute Banter Will Make You Smile During This Quarantine Period! Watch Video.

Here’s The Pic Of ‘Classmates’

Narain, Jayasurya and Indrajith Sukumaran are with their respective families, whereas Prithviraj Sukumaran is in Jordan, for the shoot of Aadujeevitham. The makers have reportedly received special permits to continue the shoot of the film until April amid coronavirus outbreak.