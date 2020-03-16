Coronavirus Scare: RRR Director SS Rajamouli Asks Fans To Avoid Spreading Panic and Stay Alert

SS Rajamouli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The entire globe is right now discussing only and only one major thing and that is 'coronavirus' or 'COVID-19'. There are self-imposed quarantines and mandatory shut-downs, across all the industries. Film industries are no exception. In India, Bollywood, as well as South film industries, are taking precautionary measures to battle this health scare. The recent celeb to spread awareness about the same was Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. RRR Update: SS Rajamouli To Rename Ram Charan-Junior NTR Starrer As 'Rama Ravana Rajyayam?'.

The RRR maker took to the social media account to spread the word of safety and precautions. He wrote on Twitter, "It's shocking to see the world come to a standstill. However, in a scenario like this, it's imperative to avoid spreading panic. Follow the standard recommendations to prevent the spread of the #COVID19 infection and stay alert." Check out the tweet below.

'Baahubali' Director Has Some Wise Words To Say

It's shocking to see the world come to a standstill. However, in a scenario like this it's imperative to avoid spreading panic. Follow the standard recommendations to prevent the spread of the #COVID19 infection and stay alert. https://t.co/dzzDfuDP9k — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 16, 2020

While most of them are sticking to the rules, some of the industry members are still in the 'filmy' zone yet. Recently, Pooja Hegde posted a picture where she flew to Georgia along with the crew members of her upcoming film, the untitled Prabhas 20 project. She wore a mask in this snap. On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay was spotted celebrating the audio launch of his upcoming flick with Vijay Sethupathi titled as Master. The makers of this film had earlier booked a stadium for the same but ultimately decided to make it a low-key affair by arranging it in an auditorium. However, Kerala film organizations are in no mood to take any risk and have completely shut down till 31 March 2020. Stay tuned here for more updates.