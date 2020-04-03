COVID-19 Outbreak: Nandamuri Balakrishna Donates Rs 50 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM’s Relief Fund

Nandamuri Balakrishna (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his works in Tollywood. Like many other actors of Telugu Cinema, even this 59-year-old superstar has come forward and made contributions to combat against coronavirus. Nandamuri Balakrishna has donated Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM’s Relief Fund. Besides that, he has also donated Rs 25 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity led by Megastar Chiranjeevi. India Fights Corona: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Konidela Create Awareness Video to Tackle Coronavirus.

Nandamuri Balakrishna shared a post on Facebook to mention about his contributions made in this hour of crisis. He has also appealed to his fans to stay at home and cooperate in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Megastar Chiranjeevi has thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for his generous contributions. He tweeted, “Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous heart goes out to the needy every time.” Megastar Chiranjeevi to Donate Rs 1 Crore to the Film Workers Impacted Owing to Coronavirus Outbreak (Read Tweet).

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Post

Megastar Chiranjeevi Thanks Nandamuri Balakrishna

Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous heart goes out to the needy every time.ప్రతి కష్టసమయంలోను,ప్రజలను ఆదుకోవటం కోసం సినీ పరిశ్రమ ఒక్కటిగా ముందుకొస్తే,మీరెప్పుడు తోడుంటారు pic.twitter.com/9IWMw3ovMn — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 3, 2020

Megastar Chiranjeevi set up the Corona Crisis Charity in order to help the daily wage workers in the Telugu film industry who have been impacted the most due to the coronavirus outbreak. The production shutdown has affected the income of these workers and hence, celebs have come forward to help them. Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and many others have contributed to the Corona Crisis Charity.