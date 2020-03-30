India Fights Corona: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Konidela Create Awareness Video to Tackle Coronavirus

Song On Awareness On Coronavirus By Telugu Actors (Photo Credits: YouTube Still)

The coronavirus outbreak has affected lives of many across the globe. People are stressed, mentally and physically, wondering by when all this would be settled. On March 24, PM Narendra Modi imposed 21 days lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Individuals has been urged to maintain social distancing and also follow hygiene protocols. The leading superstars of Telugu Cinema have come together and created an awareness to tackle the coronavirus. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej Konidela with music director Koti have teamed up and recorded a music video on coronavirus. Megastar Chiranjeevi to Donate Rs 1 Crore to the Film Workers Impacted Owing to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share about this song, a track on how India is fighting against the rising coronavirus. He tweeted, “Here is a unique song video we recorded & shot while staying at home, to spread the #IndiaFightsCorona message. #UnitedAgainstCorona @iamnagarjuna @IamSaiDharamTej @IAmVarunTej #MusicDirectorKoti”. The Tollywood industry has setup a Corona Crisis Charity fund, and to receive more funds towards this charity, the actors of Telugu cinema have come forward and created this awareness video, highlighting the dos and don’ts during this period. Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan – Here’s How South Celebs Are Helping Out In the Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Besides this, there are several Tollywood stars who have come forward and contributed toward the CM and PM relief funds. Some actors have even provided rice bags and other grocery items for the needy. The actor of South Cinema have pledged to help the daily wage workers in this hour of global crisis.