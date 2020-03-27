Megastar Chiranjeevi to Donate Rs 1 Crore to the Film Workers Impacted Owing to Coronavirus Outbreak (Read Tweet)

Megastar Chiranjeevi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Megastar Chiranjeevi made his debut on Twitter on March 25, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. The Megastar of Telugu Cinema also addressed about the ongoing issue across the globe. He urged everyone to follow the instructions imposed by the government for the betterment of every citizen in this country. On March 26, Megastar Chiranjeevi announced that he even would be contributing to the relief fund for the film workers impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan – Here’s How South Celebs Are Helping Out In the Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Megastar Chiranjeevi announced that he would donate for the daily wage earners and also for the low income group. He would be donating Rs 1 crore for the film workers. He tweeted, “The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the #CoronaCrisis,also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers & lower income groups in the country including the #TeluguFilmIndustry.Keeping this in mind I am donating Rs.1 Cr for providing relief to the Film workers.” COVID-19 Outbreak: Prabhas Pledges to Donate Rs 4 Crore to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund and PM's National Relief Fund.

Checkout Here Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Tweet

On March 24, PM Narendra Modi had announced that a nationwide lockdown would be imposed for 21 days, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Several production houses have called off shoots and other projects, considering the health and safety of the cast and crew. This had a huge impact in the lives of daily wage workers. There are several other actors from the south who have come forward and made contributions. It includes Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, and many others.